Hi Idiots.

Today has been a day to remember. Honestly, the last couple of days have been. Since Thursday, we've had a thrilling saga that has amounted to Free Beer performing the highest form of show code, getting his cheeks out for the cause. In case you missed it, this was what led to Free Beer having to let it all out.

Everyone, give a round of applause for Mr. #FreeCheeks. Also, give a round of applause to his wife for doing the Lord's work and helping this moment happen. And props to FB himself for being a good sport about all of this.

While this has been a fun time, it isn't the first time the gang has stripped down for a show bet. Many years ago, Free Beer and Hot Wings (especially Hot Wings) were almost completely nude, not just for a show picture, but for a billboard shown around the country.

Don't Make Stupid Bets

Back in early 2019, Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve, and former show member Joe each made a bet during the 2018 football season where they drew mini-football helmets out. If the helmet of the team they picked won that week, they got a point. By the end of the season, whoever had the most points would be able to pose for a billboard fully clothed, then 2nd, 3rd, and 4th would have fewer and fewer clothes than the other, blah blah blah.

Ya know what, let me just show you.

Hot Wings proudly showed his (foot)ball for all to see after taking last place in a very close game, with Free Beer and Hot Wings only being one part apart in the final standings. The best part about this whole deal was that FB & HW thought this would be on one billboard in our local network, only to learn it was actually on multiple around Grand Rapids and also appeared in Nashville and Albany. For three weeks.

Imagine having to see these naked idiots for three weeks on your daily commute. Painful, truly.

