Free Beer’s Bad Investment Cost Him Half His Savings

Every week it seems you see more and more stories about scams floating around. While you don't see people getting emails from Nigerian Princes anymore, scammers get smarter and schemes get more elaborate. While falling for a scam can be embarrassing, if things end up being okay they can be something you look back on and laugh about.

That's what happened to Free Beer waaay back in early 2000s when he was 25, just married, and had very little savings. But was told through a trusted friend to invest it in a sure-fire property that the friend himself had also invested in.

What did he invest in? The next, hot, up-and-coming, big-name children's character: Globie, an icon that was going to have a TV series that would teach kids about the environment and be loved by all. Barney was very popular at the time and this show had animators and a studio backing it. It looked primed for success.

Tommy's vision for Globie

He invested half his savings (which was $400 but was a big risk for him at the time) and waited to hear for any update on the show. Now, you all remember Globie right? The smash hit character who may have even been on the television in your living room? Oh, you don't? Well, there's a reason for that.

Fast forward a year and a half and Free Beer gets a letter in the mail that he could join a class action suit along with a bunch of other people to try and get their money back from the "Globie Ponzi Scheme" which was never actually a real show.

He never bothered joining the suit because all the money was gone. Now, I cannot for the life of me find anything on this fake show Ponzi scheme but Free Beer says he has found articles and Wikipedia pages on it and there's really no reason to doubt him. I'm sure if one of you Idiots out there wanted to do some digging you could find it, but I've exhausted my resources.

Globie. Who woulda thought?

