Hi Idiots.

We've reached the month of November. The month when fall begins to resemble winter, and the end of the month is marked with a feast with friends or family, and we all share what we're thankful for.

Then the next day, half the country is at each other's throats, trying to get the last iPhone for $30 off. It's a curious cycle.

But we here on the show like to focus on the sentiment of the season by reflecting on everything we've been through throughout the year. Reflecting on the things we're thankful for, even amongst the lows.

Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash

We already heard from Kelly as she recounted a recent trip back home that meant a lot to her and her family. Now we'll hear from Free Beer.

Health & Trust

Free Beer has had another busy year. Between six kids, this show, and traveling for sports broadcasting, he's always got something going on. But despite all this, he's thankful his family has stayed healthy and active.

This year, I'm thankful for the health and well-being of my family, especially the boys and Kayla. And I am extra grateful that, at 88 and 86, my parents are still doing well and active. I’m thankful that we get to do the show in a way that we hope to, and that we can be as serious or as silly as we want, and the listeners trust us.

Next time we'll be hearing from Steve. Stay tuned!

