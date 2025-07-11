Hi Idiots.

Today is a big day for comic book fans (and Warner Bros. Entertainment, I imagine) as the new head of DC, James Gunn, releases his first entry in his bold new relaunch of The DCU using their flagship hero, Superman, the Man of Steel. I saw it on Thursday night and was pleasantly surprised by the movie, a delightful film with a good cast, a comic book feel, and it made me excited about a superhero movie for the first time in a while.

In honor of this film's release, we put our movie knowledge to the test to determine the top 5 superhero movies of all time. You can sort of tell by each movie who suggested it.

Free Beer and Hot Wings' Top 5 Superhero Movies Superhero movies are a staple of the film industry, especially in recent years. Here are the ones we think deserve to sit on a pedestal. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill