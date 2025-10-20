Hi Idiots.

Every morning you wake up to the sounds of our beautiful, dulcet tones. We kick back together, laugh at dumb things, and make a couple (hundred) jokes about a man's "redwood", as Taylor Swift puts it. This is what Free Beer and Hot Wings have been doing for over 20 years.

But that's only half of what Free Beer does on the broadcasting spectrum. Free Beer has talked openly about his love for sports and how it goes far beyond just watching the games in his basement. Free Beer does professional sports commentary on college football and basketball games, as well as the occasional NFL game.

Despite the medium of radio being the same for both his careers, the rules and tones are very different. So, here is Free Beer to break down the differences between his weekday and weekend work:

"What I love about doing the sports broadcasts is the challenge that the entire broadcast is pinned entirely on our shoulders when we do it. For basketball, a team of three for national radio, and for football, a team of six, sometimes five or four, and it’s all on us to make it interesting for the people that are listening. To describe the game and convey not only the competition, the excitement, and the emotion, but also what’s actually happening while we’re doing it.

The camaraderie of the sports broadcast is also a strong appeal. You’re all pulling in the same direction, and it’s literally the only reason you’re together. Plus, I’ve always been a sports fan. There’s nothing better than being in an arena or stadium when something is on the line; it often results in a great matchup.

Compared to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show...

It contrasts with the show due to its sense of urgency. The sporting event is dependent on the game and on the people with you. The radio show is more laid-back and easy-going. Not that we don’t care, and not that there’s no camaraderie with the people that we do the radio show with. It’s apples and oranges, and I can’t really tell you why.

I suspect if I did sports every day and the radio show on weekends, I’d probably be able to swap a lot of the feelings towards both. In the end, I love both and wouldn’t want to give either up."

