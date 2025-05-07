Hi Idiots.

It has long been known that Free Beer has, as Hot Wings famously said during the "milk is a dip" fiasco, a palate that stopped advancing at the age of five. He was once known for his "brown diet" of eating only brown things like steak and potatoes.

Even today, we were graced with some incredible food from a local restaurant that gave us the option to choose anything from the menu, and Free Beer chose a double cheeseburger. This, within itself, isn't a big deal, but the eyebrow-raising thing is that he asked for everything off it except the cheese and burgers. No condiments, no veggies, just a man and his brown and yellow meal (and it was delicious, but still).

Today on the show, we put this picky eater to the test with a list of 60 food items that people tend to like or dislike. While Kelly was predictably the least picky of all of us (except that ketchup was one of her two NOPEs), Free Beer proved why he is the pickiest eater on the show.

Some of the things he disliked are reasonable, like snails, liver, and oysters. But then some things make no sense, like oranges, bananas, grapes, and peas. By the end, he disliked over half of the 60 things on the list.

lettuce, brussel sprouts, cucumber, eggs, liver, pickles, avocado, oranges, apples, wheat bread, yogurt, ketchup, ranch dressing, blue cheese, canned tuna, crab, grapes, peanut butter, pork, tofu, cabbage, tomatoes, zucchini, cauliflower, asparagus, coconut, tea, white chocolate, celery, mushrooms, egg plant, beans, peas, strawberries, watermelon, bananas, pineapple, grapefruit, milk, raisins, beets, olives, mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, soy sauce, raw fish, cooked fish, oysters, snails, shrimp, chicken, sourdough bread, coffee, nutella, beef, turkey, garlic, onions, carrots.

