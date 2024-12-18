Free Beer Had No Idea Tommy Was Counting This For Months…
Hi Idiots.
I have been looking forward to this post for quite a while. In fact, this post has been months in the making. Since around June, I noticed that Free Beer does something every single morning, and considering the nature of FB's appreciation for stats and sports in general, I decided to start keeping a stat of my own.
You see, every morning FB writes out a general layout of the show so we have a schedule to follow. How well we stick to that schedule is up for debate, but that isn't important right now.
When he finishes using the sheet from the previous day, he always shoots it across the room to a trash can just out of sight of the camera. I take great joy in seeing him miss his silly basket and have to get up and throw it away like a normal person. So, I started counting his makes and misses.
For total transparency, I'm very aware this is potentially the most boring post I have ever made to anyone who isn't named Tommy. However, this Tommy is thrilled to reveal that, aside from the days he or I were missing, I counted 88 shots and Free Beer:
Made: 55 (62%)
Missed: 33 (38%)
I do not know what to make of this information outside of holding it over FB's head, but I will be counting from day one next year so the stakes will be even higher going forward.
