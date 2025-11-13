Hi Idiots.

You know those Progressive commercials about you people becoming like their parents? They're pretty brilliant commercials, and highlight something that inevitably happens to all of us: we adopt traits from our parents.

If you're anything like my mom, who has verbally told us that if she ever gets as stubborn as my grandpa, to slap her silly, there are plenty of things we don't necessarily want to repeat. But many of the things we do are far more innocent and are honestly rather enduring. Take what Maitlynn, for example.

"I always remember my mom picking things up with her feet when she had her hands full. I find myself doing that A LOT. "

But as someone who has spent a weekend around Maitlynn and her Dad, it's evident that he has majorly influenced her mannerisms.

"However, I often realize that my dad and I are practically the same person, and it’s been that way for a long time. He and I have a very similar sense of humor, quote the same movies, and I have even adopted his sick dance moves."

But the commonality seems to be words and phrases we've stolen from our parents. Both Free Beer and Maitlynn said this:

FB: "For me, it's the phrases and words I use with the kids. Phrases I remember my Dad using on me. And some of my biggest parental pet peeves were the ones that used to annoy my parents the most when I did them."

Mait: "There are times I definitely use some of my mom's phrases, too, or have her as my internal monologue."

How have you seen yourself become like your parents? Let us know.

