Every day, on my way to the studio, I pass a massive billboard that constantly displays the current Powerball and Michigan lottery winnings. It's electronic and continually updates with every new million it reaches. Do I play the lottery? No. I've been to a casino twice and was positive for about 10 minutes before it was gone.

I've never even won a scratch-off. The House always wins, folks.

Lottery scratch off Photo by Artist Istanbul on Unsplash loading...

But that doesn't stop me from wishing and thinking about what I would do with the money if I did ever win. Aside from the charitable actions you could take, it's more enjoyable to think selfishly and consider how you would spend the money for yourself.

All month long, I'm asking the Gang what one thing they would spend the money on if they won. It wouldn't be a flashy purchase that would scream "I WON THE LOTTERY!!", but rather that "If I were to, no one would know, but there would be signs" purchase. We've heard from Kelly, Maitlynn, Steve, and Hot Wings, leaving us with only one show member left: Free Beer.

little girl inside a Box on a white background This is a joke; all of FB's kids have plenty of space to live comfortably. / Getty Images loading...

In case you were unaware, between Free Beer and his wife, he has six boys. Having a house big enough to comfortably fit three dogs and 8 people, 6 of whom are under the age of 12, can be a bit of a squish sometimes. So, if Free Beer were to win the lottery, he would expand his house so that each kid could have their own room.

As someone who didn't have their own room until the sophomore year of high school, getting my own room was a peaceful feeling I didn't understand until I had my own, so I totally get FB's desire to have his kids all have their own space.

There we have it! That wraps up our monthly series for July about what the entire crew would subtly do if they were to win the lottery.

