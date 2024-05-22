Hi Idiots.

Today we will take a moment of silence in memorial for one member of the show who experienced a loss unlike anything we've seen this year. Well, actually this show member experienced two losses at once:

The end of a 25-week win streak

His pride

That's right, for the first time since November of 2023 (before I even started here!), Free Beer suffered his first loss of 2024, and we have Mitchell from Albany, NY to thank for it. He walked away with a check for $2,500. So let's recap Free Beer's wild ride to 25 (not 26) wins.

gravestone ODV loading...

From The Start

Free Beer started his streak on November 16th, 2023, at our Grand Rapids live show. Since then, Free Beer has won each week.

His jackpot hit $1,000 on February 5th. At the time, he and Hot Wings were on even footing, hitting $1,100 until Hot Wings lost on February 13th.

All this led to May 20th, 2024. Free Beer will forever be haunted by Poseidon, God of the Sea, and will never forget where acai berries grow.

Through this streak, Free Beer has:

Only went to time three times.

Free Beer got 87/125 (69%) of his questions correct

25 weeks without losing.

Got all 5 questions right 6 times.

At one point, Free Beer got 15 questions right in a row (3-week streak from January 22-February 5th)

FB now moves to the disgusting pits of Club 100 and Hot Wings takes a seat on the throne as our current champion. If you want to attempt to help Free Beer escape Club 100 or keep him there forever, make sure to call for Dumber than the Show Trivia ~8:30 ET every weekday.

Fake News or News News Trivia Quiz Can you tell fact from fiction in this week's game of Mikey & The Mrs Fake News or News News?! Gallery Credit: Bonnie Foley