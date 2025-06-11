Hi Idiots.

Many things can lead us to get caught up in our day-to-day lives, especially those of us with children. Sometimes it can get tiring when it seems like you're stuck in a routine, or an extended period of ups and downs where things begin to drag. It's times like these when the littlest of things can bring the most joy.

Maybe it's someone who pays for your food at the drive-through, or someone gets the door for you when you need it. It's those little unexpected moments that can have a huge impact. That's why, throughout this month, we'll be hearing from each show member and learning about the little things that bring them the most happiness.

Photo by Robert Collins on Unsplash Photo by Robert Collins on Unsplash loading...

We're going to start with Free Beer, whose life revolves around dealing with us "kids" on the show and then goes home to 6 more boys, depending on the day. All that to see, he's a busy guy. But there's something that these boys do that can instantly make Free Beer's day so much better:

The small thing that always brightens my day is when I see the boys helping each other with something and thinking of each other before they think of themselves. Now they're kids, and kids are designed to think of themselves first. But when they go against the grain and help their family with something simple or not that big MAN does it make me happy.

Trying to get your children to get along can seem like an impossible task, especially when four of them are under the age of 10. That's why when it does happen, Free Beer is over the moon.

How Free Beer and Hot Wings Would Do As Pilgrims in 1620 How I think each show member would fare if they were in 1620 trying to live in an unexplored world. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill