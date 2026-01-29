Hi Idiots.

It's never a good day when you accidentally put yourself on blast and expose yourself for not knowing something everyone else knows. Usually, those realizations are embarrassing, but are thankfully limited to a small group of people. That is a luxury that we here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show are not afforded. It makes for great content, but boy oh boy, can it be humbling. Like this time I learned I'd been mishearing the title of this song my entire life, or when I learned why Chick-fil-a is spelled like that.

Free Beer and I were reminiscing during the 5 o'clock Best Of hour, and he shared two stories about times he was on the receiving end of a group pile after accidentally revealing some facts about himself, and quickly learned he was the only one to do both.

The first of these two discoveries was something his family had made him believe his entire life, and it's something no one would ever think about. You know that little plastic ring connected to a milk jug that helps keep the cap sealed?

Meijer / Canva Meijer / Canva loading...

Well, Free Beer's family, his entire life, led him to believe you could only open the milk by getting a knife and prying that ring off the jug, not just leaving it on there after cracking the seal. This revelation quickly led to the show roasting him, but it was a realization that improved his life.

Unlike this show moment, which was just flat-out embarrassing. On one fateful day, the crew was discussing their toilet paper-wiping habits when FB began making fun of former show member Joe for wiping while sitting down.

Canva Canva loading...

Sounds normal, right? That's because FB quickly learned that he was in the minority of people who stood to wipe, while most people sat to wipe. It's one of those things people don't talk about, nor is it something someone shows you how to do, so you can't totally blame him, but man, that's a hard one to bounce back from.

I'm sure there are plenty more moments like this on the show, but have you had one? Let us know.

