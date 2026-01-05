Where In The World Is Free Beer and Kelly?

Hi Idiots.

Hello! Hey! Is this thing on? That's right, we're back and ready to get things going for 2026!...okay that's apparently not entirely true. In case you missed it, we were down not one but two show members today: Kelly and Free Beer. Hot Wings, Steve, Maitlynn, and Tommy were here to man the ship for a chaotic but fun first show back.

But where were our missing members? Shockingly, it's possibly one of the most unexpected and what-are-the-odds reasons in show history, one directly affected by geopolitical affairs.

Let's get the minor out of the way. Kelly spends most of her free time traveling the world, and this vacation was no different. Just like last year, she took a trip to Ireland and explored many of the spots her grandmother's side of the family is from. That included Cobh, Cork, the beach town of Dingle, and time in Dun Laoghaire and Howth. Unfortunately, that left her with a sickness that has left her bedridden.

We tend to avoid politics on this show, but this time it was quite literally unavoidable. One of the most dramatic and controversial events in modern global politics took place on Friday when the United States invaded Venezuela, capturing its president and bringing him to New York to face trial for many alleged crimes.

Unfortunately for Free Beer, he chose to take a vacation to the island of Curacao (which is located only a few miles from Venezuela). The trip has been gorgeous, but due to the events in Venezuela, all flights around the Caribbean have been grounded. Trying to get back to the States has proven exceedingly difficult for anyone trying to catch a flight.

Thankfully, Free Beer has finally been contacted about a new flight, and he is expected to be back for the show later this week, as will Kelly. Until then, it'll be us four hooligans holding down the fort. See what everyone was up to on vacation below.

