Whether you were a math nerd, a star quarterback, or hated going to school, every one of us had plenty of teachers over the years. Teachers have a tough job, one that you don't realize until you're outside of school. I mean, how many years were you in school before you realized that teachers don't live at school? Startling discovery for young me.

For many of us, teachers were very influential on us. There are plenty of classes I never would have passed had it not been for the help of certain teachers. Conversely, I also had teachers who made some classes a hell (shoutout to 10th grade chemistry when I went through three different teachers in one semester).

Either way, teachers have a crucial role in our society, and they deserve to be highlighted. That's why all this month, we are going to highlight teachers from our past who still stand out to us to this day.

Last time we heard from Steve and his mentor. Today, we'll hear from Free Beer about the teacher whose encouragement could be credited with the show coming into existence.

"We wouldn't be here with her."

When I posed this question to the Crew, Free Beer instantly said Vicky Ratliff/Jacoba, the professor who saw that Free Beer and Hot Wings had potential and helped propel their careers. Hot Wings backed up Vicky's impact.

From Free Beer:

There are a couple, but the most important was my college professor, Vicky Ratliff, then Vicky Jacoba. She never wanted to be called Dr. or anything other than Vicky. She never had kids of her own, but she had all of us to look out for. She was the most important person at the beginning of our career. She coached us. Told us the truth, even when it hurt. Helped us improve and definitely cared deeply about our success. After college, we went to work for her at a different college, starting a radio station and college broadcast program at Iowa Western Community College. We wouldn’t be here without her.

