Earlier this week, we had a segment on the show about sounds Gen Z will never get to experience. It was a pretty niche list, including the sound of loading a floppy disk and dial-up. One of the things Kelly mentioned was the sound of inserting a VHS tape into a VCR player, as well as the feeling of having to rewind a tape manually with a finger or a pencil.

I have always been a sucker for VHS tapes. I loved the action of needing to rewind it, the fact that it all starts on one of the tapes, and by the end, it's on the other side. My family had tons of these bad boys when I was a kid, but the one that got the most play was Batman. Not with Michael Keaton, but Adam West. This movie was ridiculous, and I loved every second of it.

I still have the VHS and keep it on my shelf. So I wanted to know, which VHS tapes did the show watch so much that they wore them out?

Free Beer - Commando

Full of one-liners and the perfect example of the 80s action movie, Arnold Schwarzenegger is joined by Alyssa Milano and James Olson as he plays a retired special forces soldier, John Matrix, who fights to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

Steve - The Money Pit

If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is. The movie for "everyone who's ever been deeply in love or deeply in debt" was Steve's favorite and was on repeat in his VHS player.

Kelly - The Temptations

Much like "Titanic", you needed two VHS tapes to watch the whole thing, which meant double the rewinding and double the douchebaginess if you returned this without rewinding. This four-hour miniseries was about the singers who formed the Motown music group The Temptations. As we know, Kelly is a sucker for anything from Motown.

Hot Wings - Blues Brothers & Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Two very Hot Wings coded movies, The Blues Brothers and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, are comedies that take ridiculous premises and define their genres. Blues Brothers, you'd rewind for the songs and dumb jokes, and Monty Python, you'd rewind to memorize entire scenes and African vs European swallows.

Maitlynn - Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

There are over 40 Barbie movies in the long-running series, but one of the earliest, The Princess and the Pauper, was released in 2004. It was one of the last VHS Barbie movies, but it was one of Maitlynn's favorites to watch.

