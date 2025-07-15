Hi Idiots.

As many of you are probably aware, I moved into my own place earlier this year. Moving is a lot of work. Loading and unloading everything you own into a car and carrying it up and down stairs multiple times can really put into perspective how much junk you own.

Now that I've been kicked out of that place, had to move back home, and am now moving into yet another new place, I want to purge everything and start fresh. Which got me thinking: how well do the show members do at keeping and getting rid of their belongings?

Photo by Michal Balog on Unsplash Photo by Michal Balog on Unsplash loading...

Free Beer

I am good at things like clothes and stuff, but I hang on to useless sentimental things my kids will have to throw away.

Kelly

Getting rid of stuff is honestly one of my favorite things to do. At the end of every season, I do a big donation of clothes I didn’t wear, decorations I didn’t put out, and any stuff I had and said, “If I don’t use that by the end of this season, it’s got to go.” It’s the best feeling ever.

Photo by Ayanda Kunene on Unsplash Photo by Ayanda Kunene on Unsplash loading...

Hot Wings

I should get rid of 50% of my belongings. I’m terrible about it. Even when I get into purge mode, the items usually end up in various piles that don’t get donated for months or years. I have real sentimentality issues and too many ideas for repurposing materials.

Steve

I’m pretty good at getting rid of stuff. I think I’m a minimalist in theory, but not the best in practice. I try to do the whole “one item in, one item out” philosophy, but with mixed results. I definitely go through phases.

Photo by Sarah Brown on Unsplash Photo by Sarah Brown on Unsplash loading...

Maitlynn

I’m really good about cycling through clothes pretty regularly, but I definitely have a few pieces I’m saving for oddly specific events, party themes, etc. Also, because of my junk journaling, if I get behind on it, it feels like I’m really just hoarding a bunch of…junk. I also get a little too sentimental about silly things, so I’m not a hoarder, but I have a lot of stuff people probably would or people have told me they hate that I keep.

Maitlynn & Kelly in Wyoming The Scissor Sisters went on a wild road trip around Wyoming after our first live show in the Cowboy State. Here are a few of the things they saw. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill