Hi Idiots.

I have been on a Storm Chasers kick lately, as the Discovery Channel's show follows three different teams of meteorologists as they drive around Tornado Alley, documenting and researching one of Earth's most incredible natural weather events. One of the team leaders, Reed Timmer, was one of my childhood heroes because I thought he was so cool (and because he's from Grand Rapids, where our home station is located).

Discovery via YouTube Discovery via YouTube loading...

As I was telling Free Beer about my latest hyperfixation, he nonchalantly said, "Oh, remind me to tell you about the time Hot Wings and I got asked to host a storm chasing reality show," AND WALKED OUT OF THE ROOM. I was so caught off guard because 1) that was such an incredible tease, and 2) that would be such a random event for FB & HW to be involved with.

So I (im)patiently waited until the next day for Free Beer to tell me about how Hot Wings and he were approached outside a hotel many years ago by a man who was familiar with the show. He claimed he was producing a television series and had an idea to pitch to them.

Rural landscape with hay bales, tornado in background, dramatic scene Getty Images loading...

The idea of being the hosts of a reality storm chasing TV show where they would bring their signature humor and commentary to a vehicle while charging towards one of Mother Nature's most wild moments would make for great television. It didn't matter that they weren't scientists; they would offset the science with jokes. They considered it for a moment, but then thought about how Hot Wings had kids and Free Beer had a kid on the way and weren't super keen about heading towards death weekly.

Ultimately, they didn't entertain the idea after that, but it just adds to the list of random and rather ridiculous avenues their careers in radio nearly brought them on.

Are Free Beer and Hot Wings Natural Photographers? You Decide. Considering June 15th is Nature Photography Day (yes it is a real thing), these are some of the spectacles the gang has managed to photograph. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill