Free Beer and Hot Wings Were NEARLY Storm Chasers

Free Beer and Hot Wings Were NEARLY Storm Chasers

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media / Canva

Hi Idiots.

I have been on a Storm Chasers kick lately, as the Discovery Channel's show follows three different teams of meteorologists as they drive around Tornado Alley, documenting and researching one of Earth's most incredible natural weather events. One of the team leaders, Reed Timmer, was one of my childhood heroes because I thought he was so cool (and because he's from Grand Rapids, where our home station is located).

Discovery via YouTube
loading...

As I was telling Free Beer about my latest hyperfixation, he nonchalantly said, "Oh, remind me to tell you about the time Hot Wings and I got asked to host a storm chasing reality show," AND WALKED OUT OF THE ROOM. I was so caught off guard because 1) that was such an incredible tease, and 2) that would be such a random event for FB & HW to be involved with.

READ MORE: Who Came Up with The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show Name?

So I (im)patiently waited until the next day for Free Beer to tell me about how Hot Wings and he were approached outside a hotel many years ago by a man who was familiar with the show. He claimed he was producing a television series and had an idea to pitch to them.

Getty Images
loading...

The idea of being the hosts of a reality storm chasing TV show where they would bring their signature humor and commentary to a vehicle while charging towards one of Mother Nature's most wild moments would make for great television. It didn't matter that they weren't scientists; they would offset the science with jokes. They considered it for a moment, but then thought about how Hot Wings had kids and Free Beer had a kid on the way and weren't super keen about heading towards death weekly.

Ultimately, they didn't entertain the idea after that, but it just adds to the list of random and rather ridiculous avenues their careers in radio nearly brought them on.

Are Free Beer and Hot Wings Natural Photographers? You Decide.

Considering June 15th is Nature Photography Day (yes it is a real thing), these are some of the spectacles the gang has managed to photograph.

Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill

How Tornadoes are Measured: Understanding the F Scale

Since February 1, 2007, America has used the Enhanced Fujita Scale to determine the strength of a tornado with a scale from EF0 to EF5. With some help from the Old Farmer's Almanac, here's a look at what each of the classifications means and the damage they cause.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: Hot Wings
Categories: Articles

More From 96.9 WOUR