Hi Idiots.

We hope you had a relaxing holiday weekend. We were off yesterday for Memorial Day, and today we were back in the swing of things. Sometimes getting back from break can be difficult, and one member of the show came into without his noggin screwed on all the way. Producer Tommy managed to not only mess up before the show even started, but he also got his butt whooped in both Dumber than the Show and Minute of Mayhem.

Let's pull back the curtain a little. To ensure our show starts at exactly 5 am EST for our affiliate stations (i.e., all of you), part of Tommy's job is to ensure that our local station's (WGRD) clock lines up to that exact time. So, he usually fills that time with a song that will end right at the proper time. However, today was proving difficult, but he eventually found a song and continued with the rest of his tasks.

However, he should have paid better attention to exactly what song he was queuing, because Sleigh Ride by the A-Strings definitely does not fit on a Rock station or the end of May. The fact that this is the second time this happened, first with Freedom by Wham!, is pretty ironic. So, of course, the show made fun of him.

However, it appears that our phone lines also took an extended vacation, as they were down all day today. So, Free Beer thought it would be a good idea to have Tommy fill in on both Dumber than the Show Trivia and Minute of Mayhem. Depending on your perspective, this was either the best thing that match ever or the worst match.

He did at least manage to go 6/10 on Minute of Mayhem, which isn't bad. But that does mean he went 6/15 on the whole day of trivia, which isn't too great.

