Free Beer and Hot Wings’ Thanksgiving Movie Suggestions
Hi Idiots.
The turkey holiday has arrived, where we all spend a day celebrating what we're thankful for, and spend time with family, only to then blow our paychecks on things we don't have, and either wrestle someone for the last Nintendo Switch 2 at Best Buy or dispondently scroll Amazon's list of "incredible" deals. A bit of a cynical view I have of this extended holiday.
READ MORE: Maitlynn Shares What Brought Her Sparkle Back
But hey, at least most of us have the day off to eat lots of food, watch some football (Go Lions!), and enter a food coma. But if your family is anything like mine, then no food coma is complete without a good movie. In my home, my Dad's favorite movie of all time is Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, the #1 Thanksgiving movie of all time (not that the competition is steep).
Like many families, movies are an integral part of the holidays. We love cozying up, sitting together in our PJs and full bellies, and watching a classic film. So if you're looking for something to watch with your family over the holiday break, here are the ones we recommend:
Home Alone
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Harry Potter
A Christmas Story
The Santa Clause
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Jim Carrey version, duh)
Free Beer and Hot Wings' Top 5 Superhero Movies
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill
Free Beer and Hot Wings' Favorite Records
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill