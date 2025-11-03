The Superpowers of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show

Hi Idiots.

When you were a kid, did you remember how your parents could always find things in like 10 seconds after you spent 40 years searching for them? My mom, in particular, was always the best at this, and it was almost infuriating how successful she was at this. It was as if it were her superpower.

Each member of the show has something similar to this, with all of us having a "power" that adds to our "Justice League" of morning radio. Here are each member's superpowers and how they contribute to the group dynamic.

Kelly: The BS Detector

Kelly is known for her ability to connect and converse with anyone, but she also has a wealth of life experience that has enabled her to get a good read on people. This is why her superpower would be a human BS detector, allowing her to know whenever someone is lying.

Hot Wings: The Analyst

He has a superhuman ability to analyze every detail to the extreme. While it can drive the others nuts, his overthinking sometimes uncovers the funniest or most unexpected angles. Don't believe me? Think of how many times he says "It depends" and then provides input on both sides of the argument.

Steve: The Engineer / The Mediator

When the studio descends into madness, Steve’s presence is like a force field. He keeps conversations grounded, stopping the room from erupting into total anarchy...most of the time. He would also function as the team's Engineer, and I picture him using a bada** mecha in battle.

Maitlynn: The Meteorlogist

Mait is a walking vibe generator, considering how well she reads the room's atmosphere. I like to think that she would be able to control the weather, most likely with the perfect playlist she made herself.

Free Beer: The (Selective) Genius

Free Beer can recall the most random facts, sports stats, or obscure movie quotes instantly, but he is also easily distracted. Get him talking about, say, the 1989 Detroit Pistons and how they managed to shut down Michael Jordan, and he's effectively out of commission.

