Hi Idiots.

In case you couldn't tell from the insane heat that has held much of the country in its insufferable grasp, summer has arrived! Here in Michigan, that means more trips to whichever Great Lake is closest to you and spending as much time as we have outside before everything is covered in 5 inches of snow all the time.

I think my favorite part of summer is doing things with other people. I enjoy music and other types of festivals, outdoor sports leagues like the Kickball league Kelly and I did last year, and kayaking on the lake. Few things compare to a late night at the baseball field.

But that's just me. For the other show members, these are their favorite summer activities.

Free Beer

For Free Beer, he has a very specific moment of bliss related to summer. Free Beer "enjoys sitting in the shade with his dog after mowing the lawn."

Kelly

BEACH. Much like Ken in Barbie, Kelly loves the beach. Swimming, the warmth, her toes in the sand. She loves going to the beach.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings loves kayaking. He doesn't go as often as he wants to, but when he's able to swing it, he loves a nice evening on the water.

What are your favorite things to do in summer, or what activity really makes "summer" feel official? Let us know.

