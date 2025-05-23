Hi Idiots.

In the age of the internet, it's become increasingly easy to buy anything and everything. Artists have been able to let their creativity blossom, while entrepreneurs have created items that leave your grandparents in utter confusion. Each day, it becomes more dangerous to have a credit card.

Take, for example, one of my prized possessions, the Squatty Potty. It is the #1 way to #2. As someone who frequently has tummy troubles, I have found this bad boy makes visiting my porcelain throne far more effective. Whenever I have a friend over and they see it in the bathroom, they always question why it's there and if it actually does anything.

I block out the haters. But we all have those frivolous purchases that are completely unnecessary in the grand scheme of things, but that we have come to enjoy despite the judgmental stares.

Take, for example, Free Beer's infamous Bird Buddy. It's a bird feeder with a camera so you can view and record the birds that come to it. Most people would probably say it's stupid, but Free Beer loves it and has captured some cool birds.

Maitlynn, an avid thrifter and lover of quirky things, has amassed an armada of eclectic earrings. I'm talking about hot dogs, gummy bears, huge earrings with select phrases, and some wine bottles. Most people might be put off by embracing such a large earring, but not Mait the Great.

What odd purchase have you made that you love and will defend? Let us know.

