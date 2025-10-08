Hi Idiots.

One commonality among kids is their love for stuffed animals, plushies, and anything you could feasibly win at the carnival. Since ancient times, one of the few toys that has stood the test of time is a doll. Kids have always been attached to dolls and the like, and it's something each of us on the show (and you!) likely partook in.

This green dinosaur has been the best impulse purchase I have ever made. Obviously, a 26-year-old bragging about his weighted dinosaur plush isn't the most punk rock thing ever, but it's the simple pleasures sometimes. Far more age-appropriate are the plushies our show heroes had growing (and still have, in some cases).

Steve

"I had two black and white stuffed pandas, which I took everywhere with me. For some reason, I named them Adam and Joseph."

Free Beer

"I had a hand-me-down Pooh bear that had no hair and creeps people out, and a stuffed Tigger that I took everywhere. I have them on the same shelf as my sweet Hot Wheels."

Hot Wings

I had a yellow duck named “Duck”. Because I grew up before modern medicine, I spent an entire week in the hospital with my mother for a hernia surgery when I was 5. He got handled so much that one of his felt feet fell off. Now he lives in a box in my basement, wishing I would put him on a shelf.

Maitlynn

"I had this lil TY Beanie Baby bunny named Spring (he came with the name and I didn’t change it) and I took him EVERYWHERE! I remember crying when he was in my dad’s carry-on once, and he had to go through the TSA scanners.

Another time, I brought him to Lowe’s with my parents and me, and I knew they didn’t want me to bring him, so I hid him in my coat. He fell out, and I’ll still never forget the way my stomach dropped when I realized I lost him. Thankfully, someone turned him in to the front desk, and we were able to get him back. Definitely learned my lesson!"

