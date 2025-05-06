Hi Idiots.

Whether you were a math nerd, a star quarterback, or hated going to school, every one of us had plenty of teachers over the years. Teachers have a tough job, one that you don't realize until you're outside of school. I mean, how many years were you in school before you realized that teachers don't live at school? Startling discovery for young me.

For many of us, teachers were very influential on us. There are plenty of classes I never would have passed had it not been for the help of certain teachers. Conversely, I also had teachers who made some classes a hell (shoutout to 10th grade chemistry when I went through three different teachers in one semester).

Either way, teachers have a crucial role in our society, and they deserve to be highlighted. That's why all this month, we are going to highlight teachers from our past who still stand out to us to this day.

First, we'll hear from Steve as he opens up about his teacher named Chris Cavallaro, someone he considers a mentor and is the reason he got into radio.

"A Big Mentor of Mine"

"The one teacher that sticks out in my mind was my college professor Chris Cavallaro. He taught my Intro to Radio class when I was a junior at Monmouth and had recently changed majors. He was the first person who ever told me that I was good at what I was doing and that I could make a career out of radio. He ended up being a big mentor of mine and someone that I always tried to keep in touch with until he passed a few years back."

We'll hear stories from the crew about teachers they remember all this month in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

