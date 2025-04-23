Hi Idiots.

Since the dawn of the internet, memes have been an important part of internet culture. Many memes come and go (how many of you still quote vines from way back when?), but there has been one meme format that seems to stick around like a cockroach in the apocalypse.

That would be the "starter pack" format. The general premise of the "Starter pack" hasn't changed much, intending to highlight playful stereotypes or familiar traits of a specific subject. ChatGPT and AI have put a new spin on this trend by making things appear in vintage action figure packages and featuring ~3 accessories/key items.

Since everyone on the show is unique and has their own "characters", this trend's latest arc is perfect for us. Steve and Hot Wings are both handymen, Free Beer and his sports, Kelly and Maitlynn's escapades, and Tommy with whatever the h*** he is up to.

Free Beer

Basketball Broadcasting and his adoration for the Pistons

Donut The man loves a good donut

Dog Nearly the spitting image of his dog Buddy. He also has two other dogs named Harold and Blanche.



Hot Wings

Chainsaw He cuts a lot of wood. He's always working on something.

Kleenex Box Hot Wings' ongoing feud with Kleenex box designs deserved a spot on this list.

Coffee Hot Wing has 1-2 cups of black coffee a day. Living embodiment of "don't talk to me until I've had my morning coffee."



Kelly (and Muffin)

Bottle of Wine Come on. Kelly loves her wine.

Yoga Mat Her main form of exercise is yoga.

Joint What can we say? She knows how to have a good time.



Steve

Tea Unlike Hot Wings, Steve tends to have a cup of tea every morning (though he goes through coffee phases).

Bike A BMX bike in honor of Steve's glory days as a BMX pro.

Jeep Comanche The white truck was supposed to be a Jeep Comanche, but instead it came out like a Toyota Tacoma. Oh well.



Maitlynn

Journal Mait loves a good journal for her crafts.

Espresso Martini Her favorite drink.

Electric Guitar In honor of her extensive dad-rock repertoire.



Tommy

Bowl of cereal Tommy loves Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Frog Ribbot.

Pokeball A pokeball so Tommy can catch 'em all!



