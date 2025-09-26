Hi Idiots.

Is there something you do that is considered unusual? Something you do that most people (or society) would be horrified at finding out you either enjoyed or did? Thankfully, this is a safe space because we're all idiots, and so are you. Doing something idiotic is part of both our brand and a requirement for listening to this show.

So, we asked you all to share some of the cursed things you do but are willing to share loud and proud, and boy, did you all deliver.



As most things do on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show, many of the "Don't Try It Until You Knock It"s inevitably turned to food, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. In many ways, food quirks are even more blasphemous than most things. Initially, this post was going to be about recapping some of the more general oddities and highlighting some we didn't get to.

That is, until after reviewing the entries, a common trend arose:

Spaghetti.

Apparently, our listeners are in the habit of combining spaghetti with some, let's say, curious delicacies.

Like from the 616:

"My wife won't eat spaghetti without having a glass of chocolate milk."

Or this one, from the 615:

"My wife puts applesauce on her spaghetti. Absolutely foul."

A double whammy from two different listeners in the 920 who are alike but opposite:

"I put mustard on spaghetti." "My stepbrother would put ketchup on his spaghetti."

Spaghetti-O's count, and there's some intriguing takes on that front too:

"Potato chips dipped in spaghetti sauce! Or BBQ sauce on French fries!" "Cottage cheese mixed into spaghetti O's. Sounds horrible but is actually very good."

Then, this one, which I'm not entirely sure is a hot take or not, but it's related to spaghetti, so I'll leave it up to you guys to decide. From the 812:

"Also spaghetti and corn and Watergate salad, that stuff is the bomb."

