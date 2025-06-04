Hi Idiots.

It's pretty well known on the show that I have a pretty extreme sweet tooth. I love sweets. If there's candy or a sweet treat offered to me (or in my vicinity), I will be indulging myself. I hear you saying, "Tommy, that's normal. We all do that!" Well, not all of us used to walk around with gallon-sized bags of Skittles in our backpacks and get sores in our mouths from the sugar.

I'm better now, I assure you.

The bottom line is that we all have our little things that we love to treat ourselves to. It's human nature, and most of the time, we deserve a treat. When you're a radio DJ, those are never in short supply (talent gets a sandwich, as they say).

But what do we choose to treat ourselves with? Let's find out.

Free Beer

Dot's Pretzels are heaven in a bag. These sodium-covered pretzels come in a variety of flavors, but there is nothing quite as good as the OG taste of Dot's Pretzels. Free Beer loves this snack (he brought a ziploc bag full of them in this morning), and he even eats the cinnamon sugar ones as dessert sometimes.

Maitlynn

Known gas station junkie Maitlynn has a go-to drink and a go to snack. A Polar Pop from Circle K and a "dirty lil hot dog" are enough to quench any of Mait's needs.

Kelly

Similarly, but with better taste (sorry Maitlynn), Kelly is the voice of the people when she says she'll never pass up an ice-cold Coca-Cola and some Mexican food, especially if that Coke is in a bottle and it's the Mexican Coke (iykyk).

