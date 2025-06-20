Hi Idiots.

It's been a wild couple of weeks for the Hot Producer Team of Steve, Kelly, Maitlynn, and Tommy. All this summer, the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show has been teaming up with Skydive Grand Haven to provide each of us with the experience of a life time: jumping out of a plane for the first time. It had always been on something most of us had been interested in doing but had never pulled the trigger on.

But when the opprotunity presented itself, all of us except the Show Dads (BOOOO!!!) agreed immediately and then a few months later these plans become a reality. Kelly and Maitlynn jumped first, taking the plunge on May 24th and really set the bar high by jumping with multiple listeners. Things couldn't have gone better, and it just made us more excited for our next round of jumps.

Of course, for content's sake, I have chosen to use the most unflattering images of each of us (minus Kelly) to really drive home the point that even people as cool and awesome as us are normal people too! Skydiving is for everyone! :)

A few weeks later, the date was set that June 19th would be the day Steve and Tommy would jump. It was a windy, beautiful Thursday and because Maitlynn is such an overachiever, she chose to jump a second time. Once again, we all made the trek 17,000 feet in the sky to effortlessly and gracefully leap from a plane, with only some fabric to save us from becoming human pancakes. Maitlynn even got to pull her own chute the second time!

In seriousness, the team at Skydive Grand Haven were super professional and did a great job of reassuring us we'd be safe and made lots of jokes to help break the tension (my favorite was "you know what sucks about jumping when its cloudy? Landing on the clouds and having to run all the way to the edge to jump again"). It was a total blast, and it was even cooler to be able to jump with some of you who came out to support us.

We'll work on getting our jumps uploaded ASAP. :)

