Before we could just search up our symptoms or have an e-appointment with our doctor, what we were sick with was a mystery. A mystery where the only solution was to consume whatever our parents handed us, and they swore it worked, whether it made sense or not. And somehow, despite the lack of medical backing, we all survived to talk about it.

It has been a relentless flu season here in Michigan and across the country, with Kelly notably returning from her travels sicker than a skater hitting that wicked grind. So, with a sick day potentially around the corner at any given moment, we asked the show what their go-to sick-day remedies were growing up, and what they reach for now when illness strikes.

Hot Wings

As a 70's kid, there was a pretty simple solution that healed him and put some hair on his chest. a small amount of whiskey mixed with lemon to help him sleep. That sentence alone tells you everything you need to know about parenting in that era.

Free Beer

The other thing Hot Wings did is one that Free Beer and many other Michiganders would consume if under the weather: Vernor’s. Not ginger ale. Vernor’s. People in Michigan treat ginger ale (especially Vernor's) like medicine, and there's no good way to explain it to someone outside Michigan. Oh, and a healthy helping of The Price Is Right.

Maitlynn

Maitlynn's sick-day remedies are for more run-of-the-mill, banking on a full helping of Theraflu. She takes it, slips into a coma, and comes out much better on the other side.

Whether it’s whiskey and lemon, Vernor’s and saltines, daytime game shows, or cold medicine-induced comas, sick-day remedies aren’t really about curing anything — they’re about feeling taken care of, even if that care comes in the form of soda, television, or a questionable beverage choice.

