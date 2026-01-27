Hi Idiots.

They say first impressions are everything. That can be a pretty intimidating concept, especially when you're working a job that relies on you having good chemistry and being able to talk to each other for 4 hours straight, 5 days a week. So it's a good thing that, after many years of knowing and working together, we're all still great friends and enjoy each other's company.

Michael Buck Michael Buck loading...

Free Beer and Hot Wings' working relationship is nearly three decades old. Steve joined them over a decade ago. Maitlynn is nearing a decade as well, from internship to full-time member. Kelly has worked with the crew for about 7 years, and Tommy is in his third year. But how did everyone meet?

READ MORE: When Listener Mail Got Disturbing for Free Beer and Hot Wings

Free Beer and Hot Wings became friends right away in college, but their first meeting with Steve was peculiar. Steve was in the driver's seat of a car while Free Beer and Hot Wings held on to the spoiler for dear life in a parade, as a fresh-out-of-college 21-year-old Steve met then 29-year-old Free Beer.

Maitlynn's first time meeting the crew was for her internship, but a little-known fact is that she actually met Hot Wings before that. She interviewed him for a paper, and that connection opened the door to her internship, and the rest is history.

But as for Kelly and Tommy, their first meeting with the crew was during their interviews. Kelly had been on the radio in Atlanta, so they had an idea of Kelly's vibe. She joined in 2019.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Decade Flashback (2016) Everyone on Instagram is looking back a decade to start 2026, so we're doing it too.