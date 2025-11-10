Hi Idiots.

They always say high school is the best years of your life. To that I say

What a dumb thing to say.

Not only is it just four years, but that makes the other 80% of your lifespan sound rather bland and dull. Aside from the social aspect you lose from high school, you spend almost all of it in class learning your core curriculum and whatever other random courses you decide to take.

While many people like to think it's cool to not care about school, sadly, everyone on this show is a nerd and enjoys their studies. Here are the favorite subjects of each member in school.

Steve

I had a class called E.O., which, for the life of me, I can’t remember what it stood for. However, we essentially ran the faculty kitchen at my high school. We learned all aspects of running a restaurant kitchen, and it was a great experience. Plus, we ate like kings and, shockingly, I was food-motivated even back then.

Free Beer

I loved history and political science, and I least enjoyed math. I did ok, but never loved it.

Hot Wings

I had a humanities class my senior year that I absolutely loved, taught by my all-time favorite teacher. She taught us a great deal and also allowed us to take considerable creative liberties with the assignments she gave us. Worst: Awful abstract BS math classes like Algebra and Calculus.

Kelly

My favorite classes were always those in history and literature. I loved reading all the assigned books for the semester and summer reading lists, and in history classes, I especially enjoyed learning about military history and war tactics in college.

Maitlynn

My favorite classes were always English & Journalism. I always did well in them and definitely enjoyed them the most! I also really, really loved being in theatre class! My least favorite were always the math ones, but I somehow managed to do really well at faking my way through them… not in a cheating way, but just somehow did okay enough, lol.

I was also horrible at chemistry. To this day, thinking about it hurts my brain, and it was the only high school class in which I ever received a C. It was like, “good enough!”

