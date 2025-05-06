Hi Idiots.

School felt like an eternity growing up. The winter months, in particular, felt brutal here in Michigan when your only source of school reprieve was the occasional lucky snow day. The winter season was long, and sometimes there were days when you just did not want to go to school.

Well, sometimes if you really don't want to go to school that day, you could always play hooky, skipping school to do something else. Things especially got dangerous when you turned 18 and could sign yourself out of school (I definitely took advantage of signing myself in and out).

Unlocked metal latch on wooden door. Getty Images loading...

Knowing our rag-tag group of show members, everyone had different relationships with school and attendance. So surely one person on the show would have played hooky at some point? Wrong. I asked each show member any of them ever skipped school, and everyone said they never have. Even Kelly our signature wild card renegade never skipped school.

But thankfully, Free Beer did manage to find a way to have us have something else to tease him about. FB was such a goody-two-shoes with his perfect attendance that when the time came for senior skip day, he received an advanced excused absence.

USA, Washington State, Bellevue, Interlake High School Jetta Productions loading...

So he did technically skip, but technically no, he didn't. The effort was there. I don't believe I ever "played hooky," but I faked being sick many times to get out of tests, or I just didn't want to go in that day. Just a tad more daring than our show heroes.

