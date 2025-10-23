Hi Idiots.

Court was in session today in one of the funniest segments we've had in a hot minute. As the phone screener, it's my job to fish through the many, many calls we get on phone topics, and it isn't often that every single one of our phone lines has a caller on hold with a story guaranteed to make even Hot Wings burst out in laughter.

The premise is simple: we, the kings and queens of funny, are here to determine if the prank you pulled was actually funny or not. YOU might think the joke was funny, but does someone with no connection to the situation believe it was a good prank? That's what we're here to figure out.

No, we're not talking about putting a whoopee cushion under your grandma or telling your husband you dropped the wedding ring down the drain. We mean pranks of questionable morals, like a caller who enjoys cross-country season because he can "booby trap the course" and put middle schoolers' ankles in peril.

Is that acceptable? Hell no. Is the premise so absurd you can't help but laugh? Hell yeah. We had some fantastic callers, but also had tons of texts on our text line and through the FBHW App. Here are some pranks we weren't able to get to. As always, you can listen back to these segments anytime by signing up to be a Fancy Idiot.