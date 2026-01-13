Hi Idiots.

We're annoyed. Not in a bad way, but in a way that leaves us just confused. It was something Free Beer, and I noticed the moment we walked into the studio, and one that Steve and Kelly also mentioned immediately when they arrived. It's not loud enough to be picked up by our microphones, but it's a persistent noise we just can't locate.

We all know it's coming from around where Hot Wings and Maitlynn sit, but once we go over there, it is a total mystery as to where the mysterious white noise is. Honestly, this entire endeavour has given me major flashbacks to that popular Harry Potter Puppet Pals skit about a mysterious ticking noise.

Here is Steve discussing this curious sound that "is driving him crazy."

As Hot Wings describes, the sound is more like white noise. Free Beer and I turned the lights off to see if they were making a noise, turned all the speakers down, checked the PCs to see if they were running overdrive, and none of them were the source of the noise.

We're DJ's, not engineers. That's what we pay Engineer Mike to solve (thanks Mike).

Hopefully, it will fix itself soon. Otherwise, Steve may develop a twitch.

Poor guy.

