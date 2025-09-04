Hi Idiots.

Many of us draw inspiration from others. The Beatles inspired waves of new musicians like the Rolling Stones, The Office popularized the "mockumentary" style of television that inspired shows like Parks and Recreation, and McDonald's created the drive-through that revolutionized how people get their food (for better or for worse).

The idea of building on an existing concept is as old as time, and considering the numerous changes the radio industry has undergone since the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show began, we've had to adapt as well. However, when you look at where the show started, there was one show that used to air that Free Beer and Hot Wings both credit as one of, if not the biggest, influences on how we run our show.

IMBD, Big Brains IMBD, Big Brains loading...

Free Beer and Hot Wings 3000

Mystery Science Theater 3000 was a show that, when it aired in 1988, was something that had not previously been seen before. The official storyline for MST3K is that evil scientists have forced a man and a group of robots to watch awful "B" movies until he can no longer bear it. To stay sane, the man and the robots make jokes and comment on what they're watching throughout the film.

Does that sound familiar? Some wise guys watching video clips and making bad, sometimes awful jokes? Yeah, that became the basis of our silly little show. For a comparison, check out Free Beer's all-time favorite episode, one that is frequently referenced on the show when discussing train safety and the need to identify one's brother in a bucket.

We'll be touching on a few more of the influences throughout the month.

Free Beer and Hot Wings' Top 5 Superhero Movies Superhero movies are a staple of the film industry, especially in recent years. Here are the ones we think deserve to sit on a pedestal. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill