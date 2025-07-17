Hi Idiots.

We've heard plenty of Hot Takes from Hot Wings over the years, with his most recent hot take involving the Moon exploring his belief in full-moon lunacy (spoilers: he 100% believes that a full moon brings out the crazies). However, the moon as a whole has numerous infamous theories surrounding it, the largest of which concerns the premise of whether the United States actually landed on the moon in 1969.

In fact, it was this week 56 years ago that NASA put its first man on the moon and Neil Armstrong took his giant leap for mankind. July 20th, 1969 the world was forever changed as humanity looked to the stars as the next frontier. In honor of this, I was doing some digging to see if our motley crew had ever given their thoughts on the moon landing conspiracy.

Instead, I am across one of the more peculiar pieces of merchandise on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show website. The Moon 1969 shirt. When I originally stumbled on this shirt, I didn't understand the joke associated it with it, but for the first time i've finally found the clip associated with why this shirt exists.

The origin of this concept stems from a conversation in 2023 about NASA potentially sending astronauts back to the moon for the first time in years, which sparked a discussion on whether a gift shop would be established on the moon. People would probably be more inclined to visit if there were one.

I know, it's the kind of conversation that would only happen on this show. Free Beer made a joke that he would buy a college-themed shirt that said "MOON established 1969," and Steve said it would be on their site by the end of the day. Sure enough, here it is. If you want a moon shirt, they are still available on our store. If you have merch recommendations, hit us up at idiots@freebeerandhotwings.com

