Hi Idiots.

On the show today, we covered the story of a girl from Barstool who shared what her biggest expense was during college. While most of us spend the majority of our time in school living on ramen noodles and barely making ends meet, influencer Ella Griff was spending over $10,000 a month at the bar in her senior year.

Griff's discussion about her absurd amount of money on something that is, in the grand scheme of things, entirely meaningless for us. While Steve blowing a bunch of money on a jet ski back in the day is pretty well known, Free Beer and Hot Wings opened up about two things they bought that ended up costing far more than they were worth.

Photo by Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash Photo by Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash loading...

Free Beer's $1200 VCR

Free Beer and Hot Wings' first big gig required them to move to Omaha, Nebraska, soon after college. It was a big deal to move to somewhere they had no connection to, especially Nebraska of all places. So, to pass the time, FB got himself a VCR:

I opened a credit card to buy a VCR when I first moved to Omaha because I was bored and lonesome and didn’t want to live without a VCR. It cost $450 but I paid minimum payments for about six years so I think it cost me close to $1200. I did not have the VCR by the time I finished paying for it.

READ MORE

Hot Wings On The Bandwagon

In the age of TikTok and the internet, trends come and go more frequently than ever before. One of the biggest trends relates to food, including various recipes, cooking tools, and restaurants. Hot Wings has revealed he is pretty susceptible to these trends.

I have a bad habit of purchasing products that others are excited about, only to never use them. For example, I bought a popular Instant Pot when it was all the rage, but I have never used it even once. I also purchased a Solo Stove during its hype and ended up giving it away without ever using it. Definitely a waste of money.

Amazon Amazon loading...

What have you wasted money on? Let us know.