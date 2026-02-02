Hi Idiots.

For those of you who don't know, I am Tommy, the phone screener for Free Beer and Hot Wings. My job, believe it or not, is to answer phone calls , determine what is fit for the airwaves, and make sure everything sounds good before Free Beer picks up the call. In my brief time on the show, I have been witness to some pretty memorable phone calls, like this recent one we had on our latest VLAN.

But obviously, I have only seen a small portion of a show that has been on for nearly 30 years, so in that time there has bound to have been some pretty memorable phone calls. So, I struck up a conversation with Free Beer and Hot Wings and asked them that very question:

What is your most memorable phone call you've heard on the show?

Free Beer had a very sentimental answer, while Hot Wings chose to highlight one of Free Beer's most embarrassing moments. A lovely trade-off, if I do say so myself.

Free Beer:

"A long time ago, a guy actually proposed to his girlfriend live on air. I believe her name was Janine, and Trent's was Trent. A bold move by him to forever associate their name with our dumb radio name, but it was a pretty cool moment."

Pretty sweet moment, huh? Well, let's completely ruin it.

Hot Wings:

"I think the most memorable phone call for me was when we talked to an old woman named Mary who had been stabbed in the eye, and when we were wrapping up the phone call, Free Beer said, “Our best to you and your husband,” and before he could finish the sentence, she said, “He’s dead”. Free Beer said, “Oh no”, while the rest of us died on the floor."

I am 98% certain we have this clip on our social media, but I cannot for the life of me find it. If you track it down, hit me up.

