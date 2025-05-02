Hi Idiots.

Doing the radio show every morning is a ton of fun, and we love being able to put out our stupidity over the airwaves for all to hear. While it's fun to bicker around the semi-round table, the real fun part of our job is being able to do our show live with all of you during our live Morning and Night shows, live and in person.

We do many of these every year (you can view our upcoming events here), but there's something special about doing a live show in our home market when our families and friends can attend. Not that we have favorites, but it is something special about this show specifically.

The other special thing about this show is the slew of photos we get thanks to our friends at M Buck Studio, who help document our Q&A, meet-and-greet, and show. They do a great job, and we love looking back at the photos. The best part of doing the show live is that you never know what's going to happen.

That can mean a contestant can come on stage and make a joke that steals the show, or you have a former intern in the audience who comes on stage and you collectively reminisce about the good old days. We love doing these shows live, and our venue here in town, GLC Live @ 20 Monroe, is a fantastic host. Here are just a few photos from our wonderful live show.

