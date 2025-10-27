Hi Idiots.

Friday is the spookiest day of the year, the day kids (and dentists) look forward to every year, so they can get a load of candy as they trick or treat throughout the neighborhood. Sure, the houses with the full-size candy bars are great, but as an adult, I've come to realize that the best part of Halloween is being able to drop stupid money to decorate your house.

Not necessarily for the kids, but for us to enjoy on their behalf. I always appreciated the houses that put in that extra effort, but as a kid, I never realized that the adults had to put in the time to decorate. So now, the time has come from one adult to another to recognize the work we've put in to create our own Monster Houses.

Let's start with Derek, who has a party in the back and a horror-in-the-front type of situation going on at his place.

Derek Klein Derek Klein loading...

Derek Klein Derek Klein loading...

I enjoy Amy's approach to Halloween, opting for cute decorations (come on, look at how happy that dinosaur is).

Amy Cook Amy Cook loading...

But the awards for best in fright go to David and Beth, who have so many props I'm not sure where they store them all.

Beth Kooistra Gray Beth Kooistra Gray loading...

David Mort David Mort loading...

However, David P wins the most unnerving award for the TERRIFYING girl floating in front of his garage door.

David Pomeroy II via Facebook David Pomeroy II via Facebook loading...

Those are the decorations we love from this year. Below are some that were submitted last year.