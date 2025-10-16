Hi Idiots.

Trick or treating has three stages:

Get in costume Hit as many houses as humanly possible, making sure to stop at that one house that gives full-sized candy bars. Return home, dump out all the candy, and sort through the good and bad candies. Side step: pay that parent tax

Growing up in a family of 6, this was usually a raucous affair that included yelling, stealing, and a contest to see who got the most candy—the reward for a long night's work.

Then comes the unofficial fourth step: conservation. The challenge of having all this incredible candy is exercising patience and not eating it all in the first 24 hours, which requires working to save certain candies for as long as possible. That could include your favorites or the one you hate the most and didn't want to eat.

Sometimes it was less about saving and more about avoiding. For the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show crew, these were the candies we always saved until the end:

Kelly:

"Snickers, they were my favorite."

Free Beer

"I saved anything licorice until the end. Especially the black, I hate all of it."

Steve

Tie: Snickers and Reese's peanut butter cups.

Maitlynn

Three Musketeers and Twix because they were my favs!

Hot Wings

I only saved the crap I didn't like, like those nasty toffees and candy corn, then I would throw away the bag. Brand-name candy bars didn't last long.

What candies did you always save for last? Let us know.

