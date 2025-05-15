Hi Idiots.

Whether you were a math nerd, a star quarterback, or hated going to school, we had plenty of teachers over the years. Teachers have a tough job that you don't realize until you're outside of school. How many years were you in school before you realized that teachers don't live at school? Startling discovery for young me.

For many of us, teachers were very influential. There are plenty of classes I never would have passed had it not been for the help of certain teachers. Conversely, I also had teachers who made some classes a hell (shoutout to 10th grade chemistry when I went through three different teachers in one semester).

Either way, teachers have a crucial role in our society and deserve to be highlighted. That's why, all this month, we are going to highlight teachers from the past who still stand out to us today.

Mixtapes & Dinners

Teachers and professors who go the extra mile to connect with their students are not only the ones we tend to remember the most, but also the ones who break through to even the toughest students. That's the case with these two professors from Kelly's past.

Dr Tim and Dr Scott were both my college history professors and mentors. They were great men and mentors in my life during those years. They understood my personality and pushed me to do better when I needed to step up. Dr Tim had dinners at his house with his wife and kids and would invite students to come over and have a home-cooked meal. Dr Scott asked students to recommend books and music to him so he could get to know us through what we read and listened to. I burned many CDs for him and continued to do so years after I graduated.

As someone who has taken college history classes, I know these can be pretty demanding classes, so having teachers who are cool and on your side can work wonders.

