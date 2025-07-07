Hi Idiots.

Is this thing on? Hello! We're back! We hope you had a fantastic first week of July and enjoyed the long holiday weekend. Our motley crew did some major traveling, from Steve and his family flying driving to New Jersey to visit home, to Kelly crossing the pond and spending her entire break in the UK, to Hot Wings crossing the border to visit Toronto.

Who knew we could be such an adventurous bunch?

Here's a full recap of how each of us spent our time off.

FBHW x July 4th 2025 Borders were crossed, hot dogs were eaten, and skin was burned. This is how each show member spent their Independence Day holidays. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill