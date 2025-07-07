Free Beer and Hot Wings Are BACK! Exploring Our Fourth of July Vacations
Hi Idiots.
Is this thing on? Hello! We're back! We hope you had a fantastic first week of July and enjoyed the long holiday weekend. Our motley crew did some major traveling, from Steve and his family
flying driving to New Jersey to visit home, to Kelly crossing the pond and spending her entire break in the UK, to Hot Wings crossing the border to visit Toronto.
Who knew we could be such an adventurous bunch?
Here's a full recap of how each of us spent our time off.
FBHW x July 4th 2025
Borders were crossed, hot dogs were eaten, and skin was burned. This is how each show member spent their Independence Day holidays.
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill
FBHW x 4th of July 2024
The Show was on holiday break with each member up to something different. Our interests brought us to places all around the state (and country).
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill