Hi Idiots.

If you missed Around the Room this morning, then you didn't hear how excited we are today. That is because today we are taking the first big step before our Live at Night live shows next year. Today...we are filming the Live at Night intro.

If you've never been to one of our live shows, first of all, what are you doing? Quit reading this and check if we're coming to a city near you sometime soon. Anyway, filming these intros is one of our favorite things to do each year. Last year was our best yet, so we're pretty pumped to try topping it next season.

Michael Buck

The theme for this year, not to toot our horns, is pretty awesome. 2023 was a presidential election, 2024 was a News station spoof, and this year is [redacted]. No, I can't just tell you, we are sworn to secrecy. However, I can offer some hints about what to expect this year. Using the following photos, take your best shot at figuring out what the #$!% is going on.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

Is someone showing off their elite dribbling skills? Is Maitlynn showing us how high she can really jump? Who knows.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

Is someone dribbling the basketball above while on rollerblades? No, but it would be pretty impressive. Or are they?

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

A picture says a thousand words.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

Cigs, hats, leashes, and more. This is actually just what she brings into the studio every morning. (not really)

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

Rubik's Cubes absolutely suck, and anyone who can solve these things is a wizard.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

Last but not least, this is one classy hat. Who will be wearing it?

If you want to see what all these parts combine into, make sure to visit us on the road next year for our Live at Night shows. We'll be announcing more show dates at the beginning of 2026, so make sure you keep an eye on our social media pages for details.

