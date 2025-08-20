Hi Idiots.

Today, we listened to a variety of classic YouTube videos from the early years of the website, back when it was just transitioning from a website to post silly videos of your friends to becoming a place people could upload videos and make money off said videos. Staples like Chocolate Rain and Keyboard Cat from 2007, to Charlie the Unicorn (a video that perfectly represented Maitlynn & Kelly's relationship with Hot Wings).

This trip down memory lane spurred listeners to send in the old YouTube videos they loved. However, it got me thinking. Free Beer and Hot Wings have been around longer than YouTube and have been posting on various social media platforms since those websites' inception.

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Website

Thanks to the WayBack Machine, we're able to travel back in time and view Free Beer and Hot Wings' website as it looked in 2004. Though the show started in 1997, this is the first "capture" of the site that has the show as we know it.

Free Beer and Hot Wings via Wayback Machine Free Beer and Hot Wings via Wayback Machine loading...

Facebook (@fbhwshow)

Free Beer and Hot Wings joined Facebook on August 27th, 2008 (the same year my mom made one so we could play Farmtown‍). While I'm not sure these are the oldest posts on the page, these are the oldest posts Facebook would load. It features a segment the show no longer does (Women's Panel), a big surprise that didn't happen (clickbait, classic FBHW), and us loading off our work on our listeners.

Glad to see that hasn't changed at least!

Free Beer and Hot Wings via Facebook Free Beer and Hot Wings via Facebook loading...

Twitter/X (@fbhwshow)

Although our Twitter/X account is inactive and we don't recommend following it, as it's likely to be a waste of your time (and, to be honest, does anyone still use X?), we were very active on the bird app. Our account was created in April 2009. Although I tried to go as far back in the show's posts as possible, the X search function did not like me doing so many searches.

Before the entire website crashed, the oldest post I could get to load was a post on April 1st, 2010. Do I know what a "Weiner Challenge" is? Nope, but some of you out there who have listened since before 2010 probably know!

Also, a funny tweet I saw on November 30th, 2010, shows that Free Beer was a picky eater even 15 years ago. There's something comforting about that, honestly. In a world of change, Free Beer still loves his brown diet.

YouTube

This is definitely not the oldest video the show has created, but it is sadly the oldest video on the YouTube account. It's always nice to see Johnny John make an appearance.

Are there any other media sites you want us to peruse? Let me know.

The Many Faces Of Free Beer Over The Years Since Free Beer and Hot Wings started in 1997 to now, Free Beer has seen more style changes than anyone. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill