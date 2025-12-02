Are Free Beer and Hot Wings ‘Grinches’?

Hi Idiots.

When it comes to the holiday season, there are a couple of iconic characters that stand above the rest: Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jack Frost, Frosty the Snowman, Heat Miser & Snow Miser, and John McClane (?).

But the character who stands for everything that Christmas isn't has to be the Grinch and little Cindy Lou Who. Unlike everyone listed above, the Grinch hates Christmas, the holiday decor, and pretty much anything that brings joy.

People who are negative and or complain this time of year are often compared to the three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich himself. But as our state of Michigan becomes the North Pole of the United States, are our idiotic icons also transforming (into the Mean One himself)?

The answer is no. Free Beer and Hot Wings, despite the weather and general hecticness that comes with the season, love the holidays. Hot Wings "likes the music, the lights, the movies, the food. Pretty much all of it." Free Beer, too, loves the holidays and has grown to appreciate them even more as his boys get older.

It's also a nice time for Free Beer, as it's downtime from his sports broadcasting, and it gives him more time at home with the kids when they're all off as well.

Is there something you can't stand about the holidays? Let us know.

