A few years ago, my friend in Ohio was selling a new, super nice guitar she had had for many years but had rarely used. It was a sexy red Fender electric guitar that included the amp, guitar, and case for a friend discount, convinced I was going to be the next rock star.

I started learning the basic chords...for a week...and then eventually every other week, and then it became great eye-candy propped up in the corner of my room. Oops. Starting is the hardest part of forming a habit, and learning an instrument, especially, can be tough.

Someone who knows what I'm talking about is Free Beer, who, many moons ago, also tried learning the guitar. He bought a nice guitar and gave it a good effort (for a month) before stopping cold turkey. Beyond that, there aren't any hobbies he's been interested in picking up. Maybe he'll get back to those singing lessons he got for his birthday, someday.

Kelly, unlike Free Beer and me, has actually started a hobby and stuck with it. With the help of Free Beer's grandmother-in-law, Kelly picked up sewing and has gone on to make a couple of blankets and is very good at mending her own clothes. However, like Free Beer and I, her efforts to stick with learning a new instrument have been limited. Currently, her banjo gets more love from her roommate than Kelly.

One of Maitlynn's continued hobbies is pretty well documented in this article about her junk journal, but this is something she has been working on for a while and has even brought her to a new type of book club.

