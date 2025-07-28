Hi Idiots.

Today's post is a little odd, but it's one that's inspired by an icebreaker I got asked at the bar a few weeks ago:

If you were a fruit, which would you be and why?

It's one of those odd questions that you know are nonsensical, but if one person says an answer that doesn't make sense, everyone gets all up in arms about it. Similarly, when someone says that the number 14 gives the same energy as the color brown, or that yellow is associated with the number 7, or that math is related to the color red. Just a question that has no right answer but does have one.

Personally, I said I'd be a dragonfruit. Do I ever have dragonfruit? No. But based on vibes, I've always felt like I could relate to it. Strange on the outside, unpredictable on the inside. Who knows.

Steve said he feels like he'd be a strawberry, and while his reasoning was simply a shrug, I believe it has something to do with all those seeds on the outside. Maitlynn, meanwhile, chose a kumquat because of the name and because "they're cute and sweet like me". Can't argue there.

As for Free Beer, he gave a rather peculiar answer that I'll leave up to interpretation:

I'd be an apple because i have a reddish hue on the outside but im soft and meaty on the inside.

Okay...

