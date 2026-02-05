Hi Idiots.

You know what I really miss these days? Holiday episodes of tv shows. One of my all-time favorites is an episode of Bones that takes place on Valentine's Day, when a florist deliveryman falls asleep at the wheel and crashes through the hospital's front doors, yet the demands keep working because there are so many orders for flowers that need delivering.

The episode highlights the absurdity of putting so much pressure on something as menial as flowers for a holiday. But not everyone is a fan of flowers or chocolates, the two staples of Valentine's Day. So, I wanted to know from the crew what their version of "chocolate and flowers" is.

There's nothing wrong with chocolate and flowers, per se. There's a reason this tradition has persisted for so long.

Free Beer appreciates it when his wife buys him anything that is "I thought you'd love this," like a shirt, chocolate, or cookies. Yes, chocolate is specifically mentioned, and yes, two of those examples are food-oriented.

Steve likes anything chocolate- or peanut-butter-flavored. Or, tools work as well.

Maitlynn loves it when someone gets them a "little bevie" from the gas station, fizzy water, or sweet tart ropes. Stickers for her junk journal or some good wine are great too!

But some people like other things, like:

Hot Wings appreciates it when someone gets him some kind of alcohol or a cool vinyl album.

Kelly loves a handwritten note or a homemade card.

