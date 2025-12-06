Hi Idiots.

Each morning, Tommy spends the first hour of the show running "Best Of' while Free Beer spends that time reviewing and creating our show plan for the day. The show plan details what topics or games we are doing for that segment of the hour. Do we stick to the show sheet?

Generally, yes, but on some days, something sidetracks everything. Sometimes it's a phone topic with excellent callers; otherwise, we're pivoting because the topic is a dud and there are better options.

But a rare few times, a topic comes from out of nowhere, and next thing we know, we're having two segments straight making fun of Flat Earthers, or people who believe the world is flat, like the sailors who sailed the ocean blue in 1492.

Yet, here we are in the year 2025, with people denying science and eye-witness accounts that the world is indeed round, which brings us to our engaging conversation yesterday with a listener who was brave enough to call in to the show and share his view.

This gentleman had the text line AND phone lines on fire with people commenting on his thought process. There were even a few callers who iterated that they were not flat-earthers but were trying to clarify some of the points raised by the caller.

At the end of the day, it's always a fun time when the show can gang up on someone, and it's rare when it isn't someone who isn't a member of the show.

